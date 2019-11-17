Jon E. Barfield Sells 8,390 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Stock

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Director Jon E. Barfield sold 8,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total value of $509,692.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $60.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $47.63 and a 12-month high of $65.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.12 and its 200 day moving average is $60.00.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 9.03%. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 65.67%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its position in CMS Energy by 5.8% in the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 15,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in CMS Energy by 49.4% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 133,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,703,000 after purchasing an additional 43,969 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in CMS Energy by 72.4% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,508,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,346,000 after purchasing an additional 633,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in CMS Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 338,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CMS Energy from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Argus set a $66.00 price objective on CMS Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine downgraded CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on CMS Energy from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.21.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

