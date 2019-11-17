Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The Joint Corp. is a healthcare franchisor of chiropractic clinics. The Company’s plans include: Single Visit, Premium Wellness Plan and Wellness Plan. It also provides a family wellness plan. The Company also provides removal of subluxations. It operates its clinics across: Albany, New York; Austin, Texas; Brentwood, California; Fort Mill, South Carolina; Lubbock, Texas; Lynnwood, Washington; Middletown, New Jersey; San Antonio, Texas; San Diego, California and Spartanburg, South Carolina, among others. The Joint Corp. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on JYNT. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Joint from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Joint in a research note on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley set a $23.00 price target on shares of Joint and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Joint from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Joint from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Joint currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ JYNT traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.85. The company had a trading volume of 84,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,136. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.12. Joint has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $21.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 446.25 and a beta of 1.01.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.60 million. Joint had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 104.54%. On average, analysts anticipate that Joint will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 100,000 shares of Joint stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total value of $1,776,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $44,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JYNT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Joint by 1,199.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Joint in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Joint in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Joint in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Joint by 100.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights. As of March 07, 2019, the company operated 450 clinics in the United States.

