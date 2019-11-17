Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Putnam FL Investment Management Co.

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,173 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 725.9% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 50.0% during the second quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

NYSE JNJ opened at $134.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $121.00 and a 52-week high of $148.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.84. The firm has a market cap of $344.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.12. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.81% and a net margin of 21.09%. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.45%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $169.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Atlantic Securities raised Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.64.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Further Reading: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.