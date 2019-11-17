Johns Lyng Group (ASX:JLG) Shares Down 1%

Johns Lyng Group Ltd (ASX:JLG) was down 1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as A$1.98 ($1.40) and last traded at A$1.98 ($1.40), approximately 280,304 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 583,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$2.00 ($1.42).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is A$1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$1.59. The stock has a market cap of $439.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

About Johns Lyng Group (ASX:JLG)

Johns Lyng Group Limited provides integrated building services in Australia. The company operates through Insurance Building and Restoration Services, Commercial Building Services, and Commercial Construction and Other segments. The Insurance Building And Restoration Services segment provides building fabric repair, contents restoration, and hazardous waste removal services.

