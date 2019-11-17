John F. Thero Sells 475,546 Shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Stock

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) CEO John F. Thero sold 475,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $11,422,614.92.

NASDAQ:AMRN opened at $24.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Amarin Co. plc has a twelve month low of $11.78 and a twelve month high of $24.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of -61.59 and a beta of 1.14.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 26.67% and a negative net margin of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $112.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mcclain Value Management LLC grew its stake in Amarin by 2.5% in the second quarter. Mcclain Value Management LLC now owns 23,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Amarin by 3.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Amarin by 1.4% in the second quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 60,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Amarin by 16.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amarin by 4.0% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 22,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. 45.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMRN shares. Aegis assumed coverage on Amarin in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital set a $31.00 price objective on Amarin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $30.00 price objective on Amarin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Amarin in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.27.

About Amarin

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

