JETS Contrarian Opp Index Fund (NASDAQ:JCO) Shares Up 0.7%

JETS Contrarian Opp Index Fund (NASDAQ:JCO)’s share price shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.85 and last traded at $9.85, 60 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 46,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.77.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in JETS Contrarian Opp Index Fund stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of JETS Contrarian Opp Index Fund (NASDAQ:JCO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

JETS Contrarian Opportunities Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks performance results that correspond generally to the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of securities. The Fund employs an investment approach designed to track the performance of the Dow Jones U.S.

