Jefferies Financial Group Increases Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target to $36.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 11.40% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Datadog’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DDOG. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Datadog has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.67.

Shares of Datadog stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.63. 2,117,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,124,547. Datadog has a fifty-two week low of $27.55 and a fifty-two week high of $42.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.80.

In other Datadog news, insider Amit Agarwal bought 25,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Also, CFO David M. Obstler bought 15,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 571,280 shares of company stock worth $15,271,460 in the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Index Venture Associates VI Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,363,311,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth $28,600,000. Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth $2,543,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth $1,916,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth $1,187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

