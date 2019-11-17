Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) to Underperform

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) to an underperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LAND. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 761 ($9.94) to GBX 784 ($10.24) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 840 ($10.98) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Land Securities Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 914 ($11.94).

Shares of Land Securities Group stock traded up GBX 13.80 ($0.18) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 913.80 ($11.94). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,261,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,210,000. Land Securities Group has a 1-year low of GBX 473.27 ($6.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 983.20 ($12.85). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 899.44 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 851.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion and a PE ratio of -21.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.62.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a GBX 11.60 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.11%.

In other news, insider Robert Noel sold 15,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 749 ($9.79), for a total value of £116,963.84 ($152,833.97).

Land Securities Group Company Profile

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. Across 24 million sq ft of real estate and a portfolio valued at £14.1 billion, we own and manage some of the most successful and recognisable assets in the country. In London, our portfolio totals more than £7.8 billion, and consists of 6.4 million sq ft of real estate.

