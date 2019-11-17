Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Parsons Corp’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NYSE:PSN)

Parsons Corp (NYSE:PSN) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Parsons in a report issued on Tuesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Parsons’ FY2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Parsons in a research note on Friday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Parsons in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Parsons in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Parsons in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.29.

NYSE:PSN opened at $38.93 on Friday. Parsons has a one year low of $29.03 and a one year high of $39.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.35.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Parsons had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Parsons in the second quarter valued at about $184,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Parsons during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,264,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Parsons during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,862,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parsons by 56.5% during the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 16,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Parsons during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,582,000. 99.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S.

