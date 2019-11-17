Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF)

Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nabtesco in a research note issued on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.26. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nabtesco’s FY2020 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nabtesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of NCTKF opened at $30.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.26. Nabtesco has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $30.20.

Nabtesco Company Profile

Nabtesco Corporation manufactures and sells equipment in the industrial, daily life, and environmental fields in Japan and internationally. It operates through Component Solutions, Transport Solutions, Accessibility Solutions, and Manufacturing Solutions segments. The company offers precision reduction gears for industrial robots' joints; hydraulic equipment, such as traveling unit for crawlers, control valve for mini excavators, and swing unit for hydraulic excavators; railroad vehicle equipment, such as railroad vehicle brake systems, door operating units, test equipment, brake shoes, seat turning equipment, and snow removal devices; and aircraft equipment comprising flight control actuation systems and high voltage electric power distribution units.

