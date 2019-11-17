Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Takes $343,000 Position in Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valvoline during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,295,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valvoline during the second quarter valued at approximately $22,641,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Valvoline by 28.6% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,469,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,293,000 after purchasing an additional 993,754 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Valvoline by 463.6% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 966,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,884,000 after purchasing an additional 795,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Valvoline by 39.6% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,730,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,790,000 after purchasing an additional 491,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VVV opened at $23.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.89. Valvoline Inc has a 52 week low of $16.90 and a 52 week high of $23.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.59.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $629.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.04 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 8.70% and a negative return on equity of 91.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valvoline Inc will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

VVV has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Valvoline from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Valvoline from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.20.

In related news, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 1,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $37,595.31. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,674.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.