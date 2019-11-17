Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 4,773 Shares of Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,773 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.06% of Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DSM. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 0.8% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 180,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 18.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 34,995 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 1.5% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 106,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 3.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,694 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DSM opened at $8.45 on Friday. Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $8.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.24.

Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by The Dreyfus Corporation. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax. The fund seeks to maintain a weighted average maturity of greater than 10 years.

