Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 411 Shares of Spotify (NYSE:SPOT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Spotify were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen Prime Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Spotify by 64.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Spotify by 148.9% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify in the third quarter worth about $42,000. 49.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $147.51 on Friday. Spotify has a 52 week low of $103.29 and a 52 week high of $161.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a PE ratio of -245.85 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.32.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.76. Spotify had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spotify will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

SPOT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spotify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Spotify in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Spotify from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Spotify from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target (up from $182.00) on shares of Spotify in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Spotify has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.89.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

