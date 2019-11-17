Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 1,483 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,347 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 85.7% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 36.2% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 791.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James A. Goldman sold 2,486 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.98, for a total transaction of $696,030.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,415.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DPZ stock opened at $281.41 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $220.90 and a twelve month high of $302.05. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $260.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.49.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 8th. The restaurant operator reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $820.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DPZ shares. Morgan Stanley set a $287.00 target price on Domino’s Pizza and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. MKM Partners set a $265.00 target price on Domino’s Pizza and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $261.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.68.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

