Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Position in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in shares of WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,424 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in WABCO were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in WABCO by 4.5% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,793 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of WABCO by 3.7% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of WABCO by 3.1% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,072 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of WABCO by 0.3% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 31,208 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of WABCO by 2.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 5,660 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. 93.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WBC stock opened at $134.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.61 and its 200 day moving average is $132.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.33. WABCO Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.90 and a 1-year high of $146.68.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded WABCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.08.

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, steering, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

