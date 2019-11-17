Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Stock Position in Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV) by 23.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,657 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 6,827 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Telefonica Brasil were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Telefonica Brasil by 31.5% in the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,106 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 5,533 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Telefonica Brasil in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Telefonica Brasil by 8.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,932,361 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,181,000 after buying an additional 221,386 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Telefonica Brasil in the second quarter valued at about $1,594,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Telefonica Brasil in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 9.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Telefonica Brasil alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VIV shares. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.50 price objective on shares of Telefonica Brasil in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Telefonica Brasil in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Telefonica Brasil in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Telefonica Brasil in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.80 price objective on shares of Telefonica Brasil in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.05.

Telefonica Brasil stock opened at $13.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.69. Telefonica Brasil SA has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $14.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Telefonica Brasil Profile

Telefônica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.