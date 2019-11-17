James Hambro & Partners Makes New Investment in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

James Hambro & Partners bought a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 423,870 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $58,926,000. Microsoft accounts for approximately 12.2% of James Hambro & Partners’ holdings, making the stock its biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 274.5% during the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 191 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 21.1% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.36, for a total value of $1,742,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 147,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,496,929.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 11,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,649,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 597,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,681,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 332,804 shares of company stock worth $45,823,569 in the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $149.97 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $93.96 and a 12 month high of $149.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.86 and its 200-day moving average is $135.67. The firm has a market cap of $1,129.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.23.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. The company had revenue of $33.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 18th that permits the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.74%.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.45.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

