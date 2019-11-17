JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group set a $1.00 price target on shares of JAKKS Pacific and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.

JAKKS Pacific stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,949. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.81. JAKKS Pacific has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $2.50. The firm has a market cap of $28.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.38.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.48. JAKKS Pacific had a negative net margin of 6.66% and a negative return on equity of 83.08%. The firm had revenue of $280.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that JAKKS Pacific will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in JAKKS Pacific stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,592,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,021,015 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 9.71% of JAKKS Pacific worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 31.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, and markets consumer products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Halloween. It offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

