Jacqualyn A. Fouse Purchases 40,322 Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) Stock

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) CEO Jacqualyn A. Fouse acquired 40,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $1,249,982.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,382. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AGIO opened at $35.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 5.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 2.22. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $70.70.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $26.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.13 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 70.07% and a negative net margin of 356.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.63) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AGIO. BidaskClub cut Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $79.00 price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Guggenheim raised Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,362,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $217,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,819 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,790,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,291,000 after acquiring an additional 15,968 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,396,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,671,000 after acquiring an additional 556,825 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,079,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,862,000 after acquiring an additional 207,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 597,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,820,000 after acquiring an additional 212,949 shares during the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

