ITUS (NYSE:ANIX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ITUS (NYSE:ANIX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Anixa Biosciences, Inc. operates as a bio-technology company. It develops diagnostics and therapeutics to detect cancer. Anixa Biosciences Inc., formerly known as ITUS Corporation, is based in San Jose, United States. “

Get ITUS alerts:

Separately, B. Riley set a $11.00 price objective on shares of ITUS and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 13th.

Shares of ANIX stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.84. The stock had a trading volume of 29,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,291. ITUS has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $5.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.11.

In related news, Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $61,500.00. Also, CEO Amit Kumar bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.12 per share, for a total transaction of $41,200.00.

About ITUS

Anixa Biosciences, Inc engages in the development, acquisition and licensing emerging technology in the field of biotechnology. It focuses on platform called Cchek, a series of inexpensive non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of cancer, which is based on the body’s immunological response to the presence of a malignancy.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ITUS (ANIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ITUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.