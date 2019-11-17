Iterum Therapeutics PLC to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share, Svb Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:ITRM)

Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM) – Research analysts at Svb Leerink decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Iterum Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 13th. Svb Leerink analyst A. Fadia now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.47.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iterum Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.
Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.54). Iterum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 266.00% and a negative net margin of 11,956.64%.
About Iterum Therapeutics
Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.
