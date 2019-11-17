Iterum Therapeutics PLC to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share, Svb Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:ITRM)

Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM) – Research analysts at Svb Leerink decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Iterum Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 13th. Svb Leerink analyst A. Fadia now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.47.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iterum Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

NASDAQ ITRM traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $2.24. The stock had a trading volume of 43,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,248. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $29.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.82. Iterum Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $9.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.03.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.54). Iterum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 266.00% and a negative net margin of 11,956.64%.

About Iterum Therapeutics

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

