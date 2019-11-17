iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Hits New 52-Week High at $138.81

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $138.81 and last traded at $138.52, with a volume of 140 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $138.14.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OEF. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,574,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,427,000 after acquiring an additional 27,619 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,105,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,177,000 after acquiring an additional 136,890 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,157,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,011,000 after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,033,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,913,000 after acquiring an additional 12,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 829,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,542,000 after acquiring an additional 18,198 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

