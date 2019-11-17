iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,198,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,150,000 after buying an additional 16,990 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 386,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,796,000 after buying an additional 16,711 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 276,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,707,000 after buying an additional 13,790 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 262,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,079,000 after buying an additional 21,754 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 225,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,392,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period.

AOR opened at $47.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.59. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $40.30 and a 12 month high of $47.10.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

