Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Now Covered by Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

IONS has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Cowen restated a hold rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.67.

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.61. 620,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,030,403. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 10.39 and a quick ratio of 10.31. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $48.27 and a 1-year high of $86.58.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.47 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 36.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $1,573,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 79,634 shares in the company, valued at $5,695,423.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 283.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 361.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 41.3% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

