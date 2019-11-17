Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Now Covered by Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.
IONS has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Cowen restated a hold rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.67.
Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.61. 620,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,030,403. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 10.39 and a quick ratio of 10.31. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $48.27 and a 1-year high of $86.58.
In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $1,573,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 79,634 shares in the company, valued at $5,695,423.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 283.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 361.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 41.3% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.
