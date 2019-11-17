International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $16.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “International Money Express Inc. offer wire transfer and other processing services to customers through network of sending and paying agents located primarily in the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico as well as throughout Latin America. International Money Express Inc., formerly known as FinTech Acquisition Corp. II, is headquartered in Miami, Florida. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IMXI. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on International Money Express from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. KeyCorp began coverage on International Money Express in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded International Money Express from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. International Money Express presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.50.

IMXI stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,943. International Money Express has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $16.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -263.40 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

In other news, insider Solomon Cohen sold 16,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $210,477.00. Also, major shareholder William Velez sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $95,680.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,508 shares of company stock worth $1,502,157. Insiders own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in International Money Express by 12.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in International Money Express in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in International Money Express in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in International Money Express by 19.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in International Money Express by 10.6% in the third quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 99,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 9,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

