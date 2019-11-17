Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) will report $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Integer’s earnings. Integer reported earnings per share of $1.04 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Integer will report full-year earnings of $4.62 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.87 to $5.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Integer.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.14. Integer had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $303.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ITGR. ValuEngine cut shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Integer in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Integer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.76.

In other news, Director Pamela G. Bailey sold 7,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $571,480.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,373,982.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITGR. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Integer by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Integer by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new stake in Integer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,786,000. First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new position in Integer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,068,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Integer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

Integer stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.76. 166,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.40. Integer has a 12 month low of $67.72 and a 12 month high of $92.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.87. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.02.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

