Insider Selling: SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) EVP Sells $918,100.00 in Stock

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.81, for a total value of $918,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,336 shares in the company, valued at $2,601,528.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $90.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.11. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a 1-year low of $45.32 and a 1-year high of $92.61. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 52.13 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.78.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $652.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SITE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.57.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 40.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 9.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter worth $25,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.0% during the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 7,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.