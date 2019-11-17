Insider Selling: OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) EVP Sells $172,082.67 in Stock

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) EVP Ajay Mehra sold 1,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total value of $172,082.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,005,730.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ajay Mehra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 12th, Ajay Mehra sold 45,259 shares of OSI Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total value of $4,347,579.54.

On Thursday, September 5th, Ajay Mehra sold 10,701 shares of OSI Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.52, for a total value of $1,139,870.52.

On Monday, August 26th, Ajay Mehra sold 2,668 shares of OSI Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $266,746.64.

Shares of OSIS stock opened at $97.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.58 and a 1 year high of $117.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.17.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $290.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. OSI Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the third quarter worth $29,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the second quarter worth $38,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 267.8% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the first quarter worth $35,000. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. B. Riley set a $119.00 price target on OSI Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OSI Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

