Insider Selling: Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) COO Sells $47,124.00 in Stock

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) COO Richard A. Mccarty sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $47,124.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,743 shares in the company, valued at $584,724.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:OVLY opened at $17.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.01. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $19.94. The firm has a market cap of $144.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.47.

Get Oak Valley Bancorp alerts:

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $11.72 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OVLY. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 316,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,181,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 174,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,407,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. 20.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in Oakdale, California, and surrounding areas. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.