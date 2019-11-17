Insider Selling: Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) COO Sells $47,124.00 in Stock

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) COO Richard A. Mccarty sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $47,124.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,743 shares in the company, valued at $584,724.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:OVLY opened at $17.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.01. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $19.94. The firm has a market cap of $144.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.47.
Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $11.72 million during the quarter.
Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile
Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in Oakdale, California, and surrounding areas. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
