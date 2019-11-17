Insider Selling: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) SVP Sells $154,800.00 in Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $154,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,640.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Benjamin M. Goodwin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 8th, Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 70,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $1,383,900.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $19.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.40. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc has a 12 month low of $12.31 and a 12 month high of $25.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 117.35, a P/E/G ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.26.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $184.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTOS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,284,718 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $143,858,000 after buying an additional 2,023,540 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 155.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,288,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,485,000 after buying an additional 784,721 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,714,509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,476,000 after buying an additional 679,968 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 227.5% during the 3rd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 927,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,245,000 after buying an additional 644,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,167,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KTOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Noble Financial upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity set a $28.00 price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

