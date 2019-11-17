Insider Selling: KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) EVP Sells $19,170.00 in Stock

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) EVP Eileen Akerson sold 639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $19,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,956 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Eileen Akerson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 4th, Eileen Akerson sold 1,278 shares of KBR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $37,547.64.

On Monday, September 9th, Eileen Akerson sold 213 shares of KBR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $5,644.50.

KBR stock opened at $30.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.87. KBR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $30.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.39.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. KBR had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. KBR’s payout ratio is 20.92%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KBR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of KBR by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 13,092 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of KBR by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of KBR during the 2nd quarter valued at $356,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of KBR during the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of KBR in the 2nd quarter valued at $556,000. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KBR shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of KBR from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of KBR in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. KBR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.56.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

