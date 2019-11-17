Insider Selling: IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) Director Sells $450,000.00 in Stock

IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) Director Tom A. Alberg sold 12,500 shares of IMPINJ stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,691,684. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ PI opened at $34.23 on Friday. IMPINJ Inc has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $40.24. The company has a market capitalization of $816.09 million, a PE ratio of -50.34 and a beta of 2.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.26 and its 200-day moving average is $31.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Get IMPINJ alerts:

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $40.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.21 million. IMPINJ had a negative net margin of 14.52% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. IMPINJ’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IMPINJ Inc will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in IMPINJ by 1,233.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 49,126 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in IMPINJ by 28.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 604,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,304,000 after purchasing an additional 132,865 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in IMPINJ during the second quarter worth about $229,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in IMPINJ by 198.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,630,000 after purchasing an additional 130,719 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in IMPINJ during the second quarter worth about $1,555,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of IMPINJ from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of IMPINJ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of IMPINJ from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of IMPINJ from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IMPINJ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.75.

IMPINJ Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for IMPINJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMPINJ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.