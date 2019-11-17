Insider Selling: Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) CRO Sells 11,336 Shares of Stock

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) CRO Steven M. Winter sold 11,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.74, for a total transaction of $1,504,740.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 15,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,408.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP opened at $143.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.52. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of -213.55 and a beta of 1.58. Coupa Software Inc has a fifty-two week low of $52.01 and a fifty-two week high of $159.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.19. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 20.91% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $95.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coupa Software Inc will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 100.0% during the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 39.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COUP shares. Northland Securities set a $150.00 target price on shares of Coupa Software and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $166.00 target price on shares of Coupa Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coupa Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.50.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

