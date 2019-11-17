Insider Selling: ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) Chairman Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) Chairman M Scot Wingo sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $90,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 577,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,199,806.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

M Scot Wingo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 12th, M Scot Wingo sold 5,274 shares of ChannelAdvisor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $47,518.74.

ECOM stock opened at $8.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.22 and its 200-day moving average is $9.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. ChannelAdvisor Corp has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $13.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ECOM shares. B. Riley set a $12.00 price objective on shares of ChannelAdvisor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ChannelAdvisor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.01.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 236.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,180 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 316.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,712 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions in the United States and internationally. Its e-commerce cloud platform helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

