Insider Selling: AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Chairman Sells $421,000.80 in Stock

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total transaction of $421,000.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 56,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,420,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ AVAV opened at $62.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 9.26 and a current ratio of 10.56. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.61 and a 52-week high of $100.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 42.35 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.40 and a 200-day moving average of $58.74.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.39. AeroVironment had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $86.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.25 million. As a group, analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on AVAV shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity set a $80.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 126.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,123 shares during the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.