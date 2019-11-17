Insider Buying: Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) CEO Buys $143,000.00 in Stock

Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.30 per share, for a total transaction of $143,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:MTDR opened at $14.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.59 and its 200 day moving average is $16.74. Matador Resources Co has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $25.48.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $279.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.69 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 7.51%. Matador Resources’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts predict that Matador Resources Co will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,468 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on MTDR shares. Stephens raised shares of Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Capital One Financial raised shares of Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.27.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

