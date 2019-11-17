Insider Buying: Empire Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:NYNY) Major Shareholder Acquires 5,523,691 Shares of Stock

Empire Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:NYNY) major shareholder Huat Realty Ltd Kien III bought 5,523,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.74 per share, with a total value of $53,800,750.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Huat Realty Ltd Kien III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 4th, Huat Realty Ltd Kien III sold 13,200,000 shares of Empire Resorts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $128,568,000.00.

NASDAQ NYNY opened at $9.75 on Friday. Empire Resorts Inc has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $16.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.54.

NYNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Empire Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Empire Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Empire Resorts by 137.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Empire Resorts by 3.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 10,467 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Empire Resorts during the third quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Empire Resorts during the third quarter worth about $870,000. 31.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Empire Resorts

Empire Resorts, Inc engages in hospitality and gaming businesses in New York. The company owns and operates Monticello Casino and Raceway, a video gaming machine (VGM) and harness horseracing facility in Monticello that operates 1,110 VGMs, including 1,090 video lottery terminals and 20 electronic table game positions; Resorts World Catskills, a casino resort located in Sullivan County, New York; The Alder, a 101-room modern lifestyle hotel; and Amenities, a Casino with 332 guest rooms and suites.

