Insider Buying: BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Insider Buys 27 Shares of Stock

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) insider Charles Woodburn acquired 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 572 ($7.47) per share, with a total value of £154.44 ($201.80).

Charles Woodburn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 14th, Charles Woodburn acquired 27 shares of BAE Systems stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 557 ($7.28) per share, with a total value of £150.39 ($196.51).

On Monday, September 16th, Charles Woodburn acquired 26 shares of BAE Systems stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 576 ($7.53) per share, with a total value of £149.76 ($195.69).

BA opened at GBX 573.20 ($7.49) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 561.11 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 523.08. BAE Systems plc has a twelve month low of GBX 439.40 ($5.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 590.80 ($7.72).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 620 ($8.10) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank raised their price objective on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 660 ($8.62) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.19) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 655 ($8.56) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. BAE Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 600.33 ($7.84).

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

