Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inseego from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. National Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Inseego in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Inseego in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inseego from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Inseego from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Shares of INSG stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.73. 1,311,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,418,626. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.78. Inseego has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $6.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.42 and a beta of 0.74.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $62.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Inseego will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Inseego by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 5,913 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in Inseego by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in Inseego in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Inseego by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 51,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 24,072 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Inseego by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 8,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products that address various markets, including fleet and commercial telematics, aftermarket telematics, smart city infrastructure management, remote monitoring and control, wireless surveillance systems, security and connected home and fixed wireless access, and mobile broadband devices.

