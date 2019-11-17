Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.52

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Wednesday, November 27th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This is a boost from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.50.

NASDAQ IOSP opened at $95.72 on Friday. Innospec has a fifty-two week low of $53.07 and a fifty-two week high of $107.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Innospec alerts:

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Innospec had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $371.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, VP Brian Watt sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.16, for a total transaction of $252,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,347,054.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Ian Cleminson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total value of $198,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,997 shares in the company, valued at $2,087,101.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $949,230 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

IOSP has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Innospec from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. CL King initiated coverage on Innospec in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.