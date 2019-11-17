Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Price Target Cut to C$17.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$17.50 price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. National Bank Financial set a C$18.50 price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Innergex Renewable Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$16.44.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

Innergex Renewable Energy stock traded down C$0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$16.94. The stock had a trading volume of 177,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,240. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.94. Innergex Renewable Energy has a twelve month low of C$12.19 and a twelve month high of C$17.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 414.46, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.23.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer. It develops, owns, and operates run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power facilities. The company operates through five segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, Solar Power Generation, Geothermal Generation, and Site Development.

Further Reading: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.