Independent Research Reiterates €116.00 Price Target for Siemens (FRA:SIE)

Independent Research set a €116.00 ($134.88) price target on Siemens (FRA:SIE) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SIE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €116.00 ($134.88) target price on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €108.00 ($125.58) target price on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Siemens in a research report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America set a €133.00 ($154.65) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Siemens currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €120.67 ($140.31).

Shares of FRA SIE traded up €0.24 ($0.28) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €115.00 ($133.72). 2,269,176 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €102.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is €100.51. Siemens has a twelve month low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a twelve month high of €133.39 ($155.10).

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

