indaHash Market Cap Reaches $1.82 Million (IDH)

indaHash (CURRENCY:IDH) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. One indaHash token can currently be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Livecoin, Exrates and Cryptopia. indaHash has a total market cap of $1.82 million and $266.00 worth of indaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, indaHash has traded down 22.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get indaHash alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011715 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00237218 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.23 or 0.01447320 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000843 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00034105 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00141969 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000085 BTC.

About indaHash

indaHash launched on December 18th, 2017. indaHash’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 399,936,259 tokens. The official message board for indaHash is medium.com/@indahash . indaHash’s official website is indahash.com . The Reddit community for indaHash is /r/indaHash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . indaHash’s official Twitter account is @indahash and its Facebook page is accessible here

indaHash Token Trading

indaHash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, HitBTC, Cryptopia, Livecoin, Exrates and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as indaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade indaHash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase indaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for indaHash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for indaHash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.