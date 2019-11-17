IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) Shares Down 6.9% on Insider Selling

IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI)’s share price dropped 6.9% on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $33.60 and last traded at $34.23, approximately 587,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 92% from the average daily volume of 305,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.75.

Specifically, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $332,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,193,784.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric Brodersen sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.57, for a total transaction of $117,495.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,078 shares of company stock valued at $2,461,794. 28.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PI shares. BidaskClub raised shares of IMPINJ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of IMPINJ in a report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IMPINJ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of IMPINJ from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of IMPINJ from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. IMPINJ has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

The stock has a market cap of $816.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.34 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.63.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $40.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.21 million. IMPINJ had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 14.52%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that IMPINJ Inc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of IMPINJ by 61.9% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 796,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,791,000 after acquiring an additional 304,327 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of IMPINJ by 28.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 604,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,304,000 after purchasing an additional 132,865 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of IMPINJ by 198.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after purchasing an additional 130,719 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of IMPINJ by 65.3% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 146,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 57,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of IMPINJ in the second quarter valued at $3,364,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

