Imperial Oil (NASDAQ:IMO) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Imperial Oil (NASDAQ:IMO) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, AltaCorp Capital raised Imperial Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Sunday, October 6th.

Shares of IMO traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.77. 375,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,362. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.53. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of $23.66 and a 52-week high of $32.36.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

