IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) Shares Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 25,271.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,834 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INFO. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 87.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the second quarter worth about $75,000. 97.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America set a $77.00 price target on shares of IHS Markit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Barclays set a $75.00 target price on shares of IHS Markit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.83.

INFO stock opened at $71.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. IHS Markit Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $44.52 and a fifty-two week high of $71.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.78.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.14. IHS Markit had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

