Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Trims Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Apple comprises 1.8% of Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of Apple by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 11,066 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,478,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,030 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,726,000 after buying an additional 12,043 shares in the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 82,695 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,521,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,575 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,264,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in shares of Apple by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 3,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. 59.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL opened at $265.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $240.62 and a 200 day moving average of $211.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.00 and a 1-year high of $265.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,166.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.86 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. Apple’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total transaction of $54,668,037.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 448,158 shares of company stock worth $97,019,630. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Apple to $280.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities set a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.54.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

