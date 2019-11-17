Idp Education (ASX:IEL) Trading Up 0.8%

Idp Education Ltd (ASX:IEL)’s stock price was up 0.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as A$18.24 ($12.94) and last traded at A$18.00 ($12.77), approximately 516,926 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$17.85 ($12.66).

The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 68.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is A$16.64 and its 200 day moving average is A$17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.29, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.31.

In other news, insider Andrew Barkla 116,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 2nd.

IDP Education Limited engages in the placement of students into education institutions in Asia, Australasia, and internationally. Its services include counselling, application processing, pre-departure guidance, examinations, English language teaching, client relations, digital marketing, online students recruitment, and shared services.

