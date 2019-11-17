IDEX Trading Up 2.4% Over Last Week (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. In the last seven days, IDEX has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One IDEX token can currently be purchased for $0.0130 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular exchanges. IDEX has a total market cap of $5.89 million and approximately $2,878.00 worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011699 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00236353 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $125.56 or 0.01448602 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000843 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00034122 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00141666 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000085 BTC.

IDEX Token Profile

IDEX's launch date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 453,508,741 tokens. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex. IDEX's official website is idex.market.

and its Facebook page is accessible here

IDEX Token Trading

IDEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

