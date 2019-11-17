IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) Short Interest Down 17.2% in October

IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 533,500 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the September 30th total of 644,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 336,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of IBERIABANK stock opened at $73.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.53. IBERIABANK has a fifty-two week low of $60.82 and a fifty-two week high of $81.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.72.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. IBERIABANK had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 28.75%. The company had revenue of $313.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that IBERIABANK will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks set a $80.00 price target on IBERIABANK and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Sandler O’Neill lowered IBERIABANK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stephens set a $83.00 price target on IBERIABANK and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered IBERIABANK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded IBERIABANK from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. IBERIABANK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

In other IBERIABANK news, CEO Daryl G. Byrd sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $422,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,911,553.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in IBERIABANK by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in IBERIABANK by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its position in IBERIABANK by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 7,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in IBERIABANK by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in IBERIABANK by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IBERIABANK Company Profile

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

